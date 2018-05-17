CGG (CGG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.16 EPS

CGG (NYSE:CGG) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $2.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGG had a negative net margin of 39.01% and a negative return on equity of 66.78%.

Shares of CGG traded down $0.09, hitting $2.90, during trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,215. CGG has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs upgraded shares of CGG from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th.

CGG, a geoscience company, provides data imaging, seismic data characterization, geoscience, and petroleum engineering consulting services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Equipment segment develops and produces seismic equipment in the land and marine seismic markets, and offers customer support services.

