CEVA (CEVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CEVA. Benchmark decreased their target price on CEVA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on CEVA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on CEVA to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA traded up $0.50, reaching $33.25, during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 140,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,463. CEVA has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $715.52 million, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.91.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). CEVA had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 768 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $31,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CEVA by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CEVA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 36,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of programmable digital signal processor (DSP) cores and application-specific platforms for imaging, computer vision, deep learning, sound, voice, and audio processing; and long range wireless technologies for LTE/5G baseband processing in IoT, handsets, and infrastructure, as well as short range wireless platforms for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.