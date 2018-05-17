Cerner’s (CERN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our rating remains Overweight and our PT remains $70. Although some amount of investor skepticism regarding the company’s growth outlook continues to temper valuation levels, we do not share those concerns. Our long-term DCF model assumptions are mostly conservative, with high single-digit revenue growth and modest margin expansion. Capital spending should moderate in 2019. We think the shares offer a compelling risk/reward trade off (excluding the potential impact from the VA contract). We value the VA contract at roughly $10 per share, but that estimate can vary based on terms and timing.””

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CERN. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $69.00) on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Argus cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.49 to $64.65 in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.16.

Cerner traded up $0.65, reaching $60.62, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 2,320,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,790,053. The stock has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cerner has a 12 month low of $58.26 and a 12 month high of $59.61.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 307,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $19,852,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,229,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,341,469.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,717,212.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CERN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

