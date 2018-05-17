Century Communities (CCS) & MDC (MDC) Financial Comparison

Century Communities (NYSE: CCS) and MDC (NYSE:MDC) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDC has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Century Communities and MDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 3.87% 12.68% 5.19% MDC 6.04% 11.99% 6.28%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Century Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of MDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Century Communities shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.0% of MDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

MDC pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Century Communities does not pay a dividend. MDC pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MDC has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Century Communities and MDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $1.41 billion 0.63 $50.29 million $2.87 10.45 MDC $2.58 billion 0.64 $141.83 million $2.58 11.33

MDC has higher revenue and earnings than Century Communities. Century Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Century Communities and MDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 0 6 0 3.00 MDC 1 5 3 0 2.22

Century Communities presently has a consensus price target of $36.92, indicating a potential upside of 23.06%. MDC has a consensus price target of $33.57, indicating a potential upside of 14.81%. Given Century Communities’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Communities is more favorable than MDC.

Summary

MDC beats Century Communities on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. engages in the development, design, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in California, Colorado, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and the provision of mortgage services and title services to its home buyers. The company sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About MDC

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers in Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, and Virginia. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.