Century Casinos (CNTY) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CNTY. TheStreet lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Century Casinos traded up $0.24, reaching $8.62, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 51,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,395. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.02.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Century Casinos had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $40.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.15 million. sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Erwin Et Al Haitzmann sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Century Casinos by 5.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 358,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 9.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 204,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,828 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Century Casinos by 88.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 3.4% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 233,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

