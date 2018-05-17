Century BanCorp, Inc. (CNBKA) Major Shareholder Buys $84,158.73 in Stock

Century BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 1,059 shares of Century BanCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.47 per share, with a total value of $84,158.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,538,260.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $79.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Century BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.75 and a 12 month high of $79.50.

Century BanCorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 10th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.66 million during the quarter. Century BanCorp had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 12.38%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Century BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Century BanCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,958,000 after buying an additional 8,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century BanCorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 148,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Century BanCorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Century BanCorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 78,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,155,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Century BanCorp by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Century BanCorp Company Profile

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

