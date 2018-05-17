Centrica (CPYYY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) from an equal rating to a weight rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CPYYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. HSBC lowered Centrica from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Centrica from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Centrica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Centrica alerts:

Shares of Centrica opened at $7.79 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. Centrica has a fifty-two week low of $6.97 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, Exploration & Production, and Centrica Storage segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.