Centrality (CENNZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $251,775.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 29.5% against the US dollar. Centrality has a market capitalization of $186.93 million and $251,775.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00003139 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003963 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000839 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00724938 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00053438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00149767 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00088182 BTC.

Centrality launched on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 717,354,038 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

Centrality can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

