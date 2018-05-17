Central Pacific Financial Co. (CPF) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Co. (NYSE:CPF) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 699,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial opened at $29.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Central Pacific Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $878.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

