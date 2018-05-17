Central Pacific Financial Co. (CPF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Co. (NYSE:CPF) will post sales of $52.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.40 million to $52.50 million. Central Pacific Financial posted sales of $49.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full year sales of $211.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $210.50 million to $212.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $223.25 million per share, with estimates ranging from $222.10 million to $224.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

CPF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. 7,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPF. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 98,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after buying an additional 14,426 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 325,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,697,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

