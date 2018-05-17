Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III Sells 5,181 Shares

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Director Brooks Pennington III sold 5,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $195,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,820.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CENT stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The company had a trading volume of 73,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.10. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $39.52 and a one year high of $39.76.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $613.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.76 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Central Garden & Pet to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENT. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 19,048 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 48,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.