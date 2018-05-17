Centene Co. (CNC) Stake Decreased by Burney Co.

Burney Co. cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Centene by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $113.06 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $112.34 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $27,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,550 shares of company stock worth $28,712,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.63.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

