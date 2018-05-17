Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $997,000 Position in Honeywell (HON)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell (NYSE:HON) by 58.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Honeywell by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 9,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 2,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,190,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Honeywell news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total transaction of $448,440.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,425,145.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS initiated coverage on Honeywell in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Honeywell from $117.12 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Honeywell in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Honeywell from an “a+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.73.

Shares of Honeywell opened at $147.55 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell has a one year low of $146.56 and a one year high of $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.03 billion. Honeywell had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.26%. Honeywell’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Honeywell will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 17th. Honeywell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

About Honeywell

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

