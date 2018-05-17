Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Zions Bancorporation (ZION)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,007 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 306.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation by 493.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Zions Bancorporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $54.00 price objective on Zions Bancorporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.59.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $260,566.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $219,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,274 shares of company stock worth $4,795,027. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. Zions Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $680.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.12 million. Zions Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 16th. Zions Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

Zions Bancorporation Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending.

