Cenovus Energy (CVE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$15.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.47% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.71.

Shares of Cenovus Energy traded up C$0.43, reaching C$14.35, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,995,146. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.89 and a 12-month high of C$14.65.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C($0.45). The business had revenue of C$4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.89 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 15.99%.

In other news, insider Keith Chiasson purchased 2,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.60 per share, with a total value of C$25,296.00.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

