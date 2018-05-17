Cemtrex (CETX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Cemtrex had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million.

Cemtrex stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of -0.26. Cemtrex has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $2.30.

Get Cemtrex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Cemtrex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Cemtrex, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services of electric system assemblies, broad-based industrial services, and industrial air filtration and environmental control equipment and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Industrial Products and Services (IPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.