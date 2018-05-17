Celgene (CELG) Hits New 12-Month High and Low Following Insider Buying Activity

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as low as $80.02 and last traded at $79.88, with a volume of 268211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.31.

Specifically, CEO Mark J. Alles bought 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,780.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,472,301.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,870 shares of company stock worth $2,991,601 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CELG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho set a $128.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $127.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of Celgene in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.98.

The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 72.92% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. Celgene’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Celgene will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robecosam AG bought a new position in Celgene in the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Celgene by 166.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Celgene during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

