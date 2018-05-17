CDW (CDW) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $79.27

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) reached a new 52-week high and low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $79.27 and last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 10720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CDW from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CDW has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.08.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. CDW had a return on equity of 69.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, insider Neil B. Fairfield sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $508,990.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,989.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $278,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,813.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,724 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,958. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $932,638,000 after buying an additional 1,411,886 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,777,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $335,897,000 after purchasing an additional 271,866 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,505,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,804,000 after purchasing an additional 315,961 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,201,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,381,000 after purchasing an additional 131,219 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,578,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $183,823,000 after purchasing an additional 101,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

