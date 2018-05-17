CCUR Holdings, Inc. (CCUR) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,250.66 in Stock

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer bought 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.11 per share, for a total transaction of $10,250.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CCUR remained flat at $$5.11 during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,605. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $7.10.

CCUR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

