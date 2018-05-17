CBS (CBS) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

CBS (NYSE:CBS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBS. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CBS in a report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CBS in a report on Monday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of CBS from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. TheStreet cut shares of CBS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.63.

Get CBS alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBS opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. CBS has a 52-week low of $53.76 and a 52-week high of $54.58.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The media conglomerate reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. CBS had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 77.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that CBS will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $3,864,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 670,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,552,462.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $17,174,900. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBS by 430.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in CBS during the first quarter worth $356,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in CBS by 176.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 16,303 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 10,399 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in CBS during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CBS by 12.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 674,087 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $34,641,000 after acquiring an additional 71,959 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

Receive News & Ratings for CBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.