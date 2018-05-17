CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (IGR)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd (NYSE:IGR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has increased its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd opened at $7.39 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Incm Fd has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $7.42.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary objective is high income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. It invests from 80% to 100% of its total assets in income-producing real estate securities (including real estate investment trusts (REITs)) located in the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia and Asia.

