Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBOE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.17.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.63. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $108.44.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.78 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 18.82%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,088,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,804,000 after acquiring an additional 786,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,147,000 after acquiring an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,597,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,050,000 after acquiring an additional 87,229 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 19.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,496,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,791,000 after acquiring an additional 241,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,034,000 after acquiring an additional 118,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

