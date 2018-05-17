CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) have been trending positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CatchMark Timber Trust earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6159600990447 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $13.07. The company had a trading volume of 5,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,678. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $635.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.38 million. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. equities analysts forecast that CatchMark Timber Trust will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -158.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc (NYSE: CTT) is a self-administered and self-managed, publicly-traded REIT that strives to deliver superior risk-adjusted returns for all stakeholders through disciplined acquisitions, sustainable harvests and well-timed sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in approximately 520,800 acres of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

