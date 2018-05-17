Cashaa (CAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.65 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 17th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $11.65 million and $58,833.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003971 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022256 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000834 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00722943 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012097 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00051140 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00152634 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00085934 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,581,591 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

