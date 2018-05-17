Cascades (CAS) Insider Allan Hogg Sells 8,622 Shares

Cascades (TSE:CAS) insider Allan Hogg sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$106,136.82.
Cascades stock opened at C$11.97 on Thursday. Cascades has a one year low of C$11.92 and a one year high of C$18.20.
Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Cascades had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 3.17%.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
