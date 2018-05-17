Cascades (CAS) Insider Allan Hogg Sells 8,622 Shares

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Cascades (TSE:CAS) insider Allan Hogg sold 8,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.31, for a total transaction of C$106,136.82.

Cascades stock opened at C$11.97 on Thursday. Cascades has a one year low of C$11.92 and a one year high of C$18.20.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.10 billion. Cascades had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 3.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$18.50 price target on shares of Cascades in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.29.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cascades (TSE:CAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply