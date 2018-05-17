Casa Systems (CASA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Casa Systems, Inc. develops and provides digital cable video and broadband services. It offers fixed, mobile, optical and wireless network solutions for ultra-broadband services, carrier-grade solutions to cable service providers and cable network access solutions which incorporate RF engineering, high-density access aggregation, software innovation and extreme subscriber management capabilities. Casa Systems, Inc. is headquartered in Andover, MA. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on CASA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Casa Systems from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Casa Systems traded down $0.42, reaching $20.64, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 502,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,544. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary D. Hall sold 62,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $1,488,370.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lucy Xie sold 266,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $6,363,842.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,225,398 shares of company stock worth $177,851,205 over the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. 54.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers software-centric infrastructure solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

