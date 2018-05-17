Carvana Co. (CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 1,650,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 1,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total value of $43,329,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,217,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana traded up $0.19, hitting $26.96, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,936. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $26.17 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 30.96% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 126.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 2,272.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Carvana by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Carvana by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Aperimus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,602,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,000,000. 14.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. B. Riley raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carvana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.82.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

