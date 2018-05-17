Carter Paul Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) SVP Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $71,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,735 shares in the company, valued at $312,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Overstock.com opened at $37.95 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $40.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($2.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($2.68). The company had revenue of $456.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.18 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 69.29%. analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

OSTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Overstock.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Overstock.com from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Overstock.com from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 113.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Overstock.com by 347.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct and Partner. The company offers home and garden products, including furniture, home decor, garden and patio, kitchen and dining, bedding, home improvement, housewares, and other related products; jewelry and watches; clothing and accessories; electronics and computers; and other products.

