Carnival (CCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Carnival (LON:CCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,410 ($73.39).

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.61) target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Carnival from GBX 5,920 ($80.30) to GBX 5,910 ($80.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carnival from GBX 5,000 ($67.82) to GBX 5,100 ($69.18) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Carnival from GBX 5,300 ($71.89) to GBX 5,050 ($68.50) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Carnival opened at GBX 4,953.10 ($67.19) on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Carnival has a 12-month low of GBX 4,437 ($60.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,435 ($73.72).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This is an increase from Carnival’s previous dividend of $0.45.

About Carnival

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

