CarGurus (CARG) Director Sells $147,079.50 in Stock

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Director Ian G. Smith sold 4,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $147,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CarGurus stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 621,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,798. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 268.25. CarGurus has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $32.72.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.15 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $499,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $518,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,522,000 after buying an additional 466,106 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 346,567 shares during the period. 57.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

