CareTrust REIT (CTRE) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CTRE. ValuEngine downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $16.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Shares of CareTrust REIT opened at $15.27 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. CareTrust REIT has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $38.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. CareTrust REIT’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 60,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 25,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 186 net leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 24 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

