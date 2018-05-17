Capstone Turbine (CPST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPST shares. Oppenheimer set a $2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $75.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.23. Capstone Turbine has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $744,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 111,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $758,000. 11.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

