Capricor Therapeutics (CAPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capricor Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Capricor Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.91.

Capricor Therapeutics traded up $1.33, reaching $1.33, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 218,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,385. Capricor Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of -3.27.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 485.43% and a net margin of 110.98%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,136,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,796,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 4.42% of Capricor Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

