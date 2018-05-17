Capital One Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust (MRT)

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) – Capital One reduced their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 15th. Capital One analyst D. Bernstein now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One also issued estimates for MedEquities Realty Trust’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MedEquities Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.43.

Shares of MedEquities Realty Trust opened at $10.32 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . MedEquities Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $329.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of -0.18.

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE:MRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). MedEquities Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 253,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 89.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MedEquities Realty Trust by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 732,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,140 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Bluemountain Capital Managemen sold 24,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $251,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,440 shares of company stock worth $2,246,296. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. MedEquities Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

MedEquities Realty Trust Company Profile

MedEquities Realty Trust (NYSE: MRT) is a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests in a diversified mix of healthcare properties and healthcare-related real estate debt investments. The Company's management team has extensive industry experience in acquiring, owning, developing, financing, operating, leasing and monetizing many types of healthcare properties and portfolios.

