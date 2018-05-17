Capital One Comments on Kosmos Energy Ltd’s Q4 2018 Earnings (KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) – Capital One raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kosmos Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 14th. Capital One analyst R. Tullis now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Kosmos Energy opened at $7.41 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Kosmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.32. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 39.90% and a negative return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 377.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. explores for and produces oil and gas in Africa and South America. Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana and Equatorial Guinea; and exploration potential in offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses in offshore Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Morocco, Sao Tome and Principe, and Suriname.

