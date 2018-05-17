Capital Analysts LLC Sells 15,669 Shares of Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,438 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,669 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,487,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 661,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,580,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP David Goeckeler sold 20,671 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $940,530.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 12,126 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $550,156.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,112.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,422 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nomura upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Cisco Systems opened at $45.16 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $45.54. The stock has a market cap of $220.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a positive return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.