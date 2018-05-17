Cann Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Exelixis (EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cann in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cann’s price target suggests a potential upside of 88.06% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Numerous presentations for Cabometyx are expected at 2018 ASCO and abstracts for these were released last night. There are multiple presentations on the previously released CELESTIAL randomized pivotal phase III trial of Cabometyx in patients with advanced HCC. In addition to the CELESTIAL data presentations, we believe the Cabometyx in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in urothelial cancer and Cometriq in metastatic Thyroid cancer are of interest.””

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $21.27. 191,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,908. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.10. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $21.01.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 43.39% and a return on equity of 77.39%. Exelixis’s revenue was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $1,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $1,221,636.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,627 shares of company stock worth $7,675,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to enhance care and outcomes for people with cancer. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

