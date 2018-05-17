Canadian National Railway (CNI) Cut to Neutral at Macquarie

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Macquarie to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $83.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $82.14.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 19.9% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 913.9% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 73.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $117,000. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

