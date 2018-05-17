Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Expected to Earn Q2 2018 Earnings of $2.21 Per Share (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark lowered their Q2 2018 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, May 14th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2018 earnings at $9.20 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce opened at $91.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $91.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CM. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 135,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,689,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $654,197,000 after acquiring an additional 98,900 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th were paid a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

