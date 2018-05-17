Canacol Energy (CNE) PT Set at C$6.50 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$6.50 price objective on Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Eight Capital cut their price target on Canacol Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th.

Canacol Energy opened at C$4.17 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$3.85 and a 12 month high of C$4.76.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($1.08) EPS for the quarter. Canacol Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of C$53.45 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily engages in the exploration and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Colombia. The company has proved and probable reserves of 505 billion cubic feet of gas and 14 million barrels of oil. Canacol Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

