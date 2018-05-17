Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Perrigo (PRGO) a $105.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $98.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.85 per share, with a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

