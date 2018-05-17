Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Perrigo (PRGO) a $105.00 Price Target

Posted by on May 17th, 2018 // No Comments

Canaccord Genuity set a $105.00 price target on Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $107.00 price target on Perrigo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer set a $98.00 target price on Perrigo and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine cut Perrigo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $75.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $75.66 and a 52 week high of $76.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Perrigo had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is 15.42%.

In other news, CEO Uwe Roehrhoff purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.85 per share, with a total value of $613,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,065. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 225,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 131,570 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,126,000 after purchasing an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $436,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Analyst Recommendations for Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO)

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply