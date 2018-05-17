Camping World (CWH) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 804,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352,846 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.92% of Camping World worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camping World stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Camping World had a positive return on equity of 165.19% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Camping World will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 130,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $4,616,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Monday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Camping World and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

