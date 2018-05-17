Camping World (CWH) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) reached a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $21.15 and last traded at $21.31, with a volume of 123983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Specifically, insider Marcus Lemonis purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 49.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Camping World in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp set a $52.00 price objective on Camping World and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.92.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.97.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 165.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Camping World will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWH. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 73.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,680,000 after acquiring an additional 42,426 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $1,948,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts. The company operates through Consumer Services and Plans, and Retail segments. It provides emergency roadside assistance; property and casualty insurance programs; travel assist programs; extended vehicle service contracts; co-branded credit cards; vehicle financing and refinancing; club memberships; and publications and directories.

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.