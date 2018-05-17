Cameco (CCJ) Position Increased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cameco were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cameco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 168,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Cameco by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,526,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Cameco by 510.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 13,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cameco has a 12 month low of $11.38 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCJ. ValuEngine upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

