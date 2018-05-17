Cameco (CCJ) Holdings Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 399.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,547 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 40,901 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 26,779 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 841,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 122,600 shares during the period. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco opened at $11.48 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.67 and a beta of 1.13. Cameco has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.71 million. Cameco had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. Cameco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cameco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Uranium, Fuel Services, and NUKEM. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrates. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Inkai property situated in Kazakhstan; the Smith Ranch-Highland property located in Wyoming, the United States; and the Crow Butte property situated in Nebraska, the United States.

