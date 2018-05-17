California Resources (CRC) Bond Prices Rise 0.8%

An issue of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) debt rose 0.8% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The debt issue has a 8% coupon and will mature on December 15, 2022. The debt is now trading at $90.50 and was trading at $90.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its share price.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRC shares. Goldman Sachs upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Societe Generale upgraded California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.91 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine lowered California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded California Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of CRC traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.56. California Resources has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 5.79.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. California Resources’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that California Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 35,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at $691,601.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 306.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the first quarter worth $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 1,469.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of California Resources during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

