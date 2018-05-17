Caleres (CAL) Short Interest Up 49.7% in April

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,347,271 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the April 13th total of 1,567,670 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,020 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $611,400.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,984,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,089 shares of company stock worth $1,880,878 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAL. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Caleres in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Caleres in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS downgraded shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Caleres stock opened at $36.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.97. Caleres has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $36.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $702.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.61 million. Caleres had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc, a footwear company, retails and wholesales footwear. The company operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. It offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children. The company operates retail shoe stores primarily under the Famous Footwear and Naturalizer names, which offer brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including company-owned and licensed brands, such as LifeStride, Dr.

