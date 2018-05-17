Caladrius Biosciences (CLBS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is an immunotherapy company which specializes in cell process optimization, development and manufacturing. Its product candidate consists of NBS20, a targeted cancer immunotherapy product for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; NBS10, an ischemic repair product to preserve heart muscle function following an acute myocardial infarction and NBS03D, an immune modulation product for the treatment of diabetes which are in different clinical trials. Caladrius Biosciences, Inc., formerly known as NeoStem, Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

CLBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caladrius Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Caladrius Biosciences from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd.

Shares of Caladrius Biosciences opened at $4.08 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $38.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $4.02.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.28. research analysts anticipate that Caladrius Biosciences will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLBS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 321.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Caladrius Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a cell therapy development company with product candidates in development based on multiple technology platforms and targeting autoimmune and cardiology indications. The Company’s lead product candidate, CLBS03, is a T regulatory cell (Treg) clinical Phase II therapy targeting adolescents with recent-onset type 1 diabetes mellitus (T1DM) using the patient’s own numerically and functionally enhanced Tregs.

