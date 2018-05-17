CAE Inc. (CAE) Receives C$24.66 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$24.66.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “reduce” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Gennaro Colabatistto acquired 11,220 shares of CAE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$204,091.80. Also, insider Mark Hounsell sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.65, for a total transaction of C$40,205.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,377 shares of company stock worth $55,973.

CAE remained flat at $C$24.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 53,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,148. CAE has a 12 month low of C$19.57 and a 12 month high of C$25.13.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

