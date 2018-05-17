Cabot Microelectronics (CCMP) PT Raised to $123.00

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Loop Capital to $123.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CCMP. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $114.12 on Tuesday. Cabot Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $112.81 and a 52 week high of $113.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 5.91.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Cabot Microelectronics had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Microelectronics will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Hill sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total transaction of $537,340.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,469.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas S. Roman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $703,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,406.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,811 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,121 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 337.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Cabot Microelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells polishing slurries and pads used in the manufacture of advanced integrated circuit (IC) devices in the semiconductor industry in a process called chemical mechanical planarization (CMP). The CMP technology is a polishing process used by IC device manufacturers to planarize or flatten the multiple layers of material that are deposited upon silicon wafers.

